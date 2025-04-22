Flipkart to Relocate Headquarters from Singapore to India

Flipkart, the Walmart-backed e-commerce company, has announced its decision to shift its domicile from Singapore to India. The move is seen as a significant step toward a potential public listing in India. Currently headquartered in Singapore, Flipkart stated that the change is aimed at better aligning its corporate structure with its core business operations in India.

In an official statement, Flipkart emphasized that relocating its holding company reflects the platform’s natural progression and its commitment to India’s growing digital economy. The company said the decision aligns with its technological capabilities and vision to drive digital transformation in the country. The shift also signals Flipkart’s confidence in the economic potential and business environment of India.

The company added that as an enterprise founded and developed in India, the transition would strengthen its responsiveness to customers, sellers, and partners. Flipkart believes this move will enhance its role in supporting local entrepreneurship and the digital ecosystem while maintaining its momentum as a key player in India’s e-commerce landscape.