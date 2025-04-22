Heavy Rains Damage Over 400 Houses in Tripura

Heavy rains and thunderstorms swept across Tripura in the early hours of April 21, causing extensive damage to homes and infrastructure. According to an official statement, a total of 445 houses were affected—either completely destroyed, partially damaged, or severely impacted by the extreme weather conditions.

In addition to property damage, power supply was disrupted in several areas due to the storm. The report stated that 49 electric poles were damaged, affecting electricity connectivity in multiple regions. Two individuals, Nayan Kumar Tripura (70) and Rumati Tripura (39), sustained injuries when their houses collapsed in Karbook, located in the Gomati district.

Despite the widespread destruction, the state’s major rivers, including Gomati, Muhuri, and Feni, are currently flowing below flood levels, offering some relief from potential water-related disasters. Authorities are likely to continue monitoring the situation as recovery efforts are initiated.