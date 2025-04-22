Kawasaki launches 2025 Ninja 650 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Kawasaki India has officially launched the 2025 Ninja 650 in the Indian market. The bike is priced at Rs 7.27 lakh (ex-showroom). Kawasaki is offering a discount of up to Rs 25,000 on the outgoing Ninja 650, bringing its price down to Rs 6.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

The older version was available only in Lime Green. The new model continues with the green base but adds subtle touches of white, yellow and black.

Also Read: India’s core sector growth rises to 3.8% in March

The 2025 Ninja 650 use the same 649cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, producing 67 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox for smooth gear shifts.

The bike is built on a steel trellis frame and weighs 196 kg. It rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels and features a 41 mm telescopic fork at the front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is taken care of by dual 300 mm front discs and a single 220 mm rear disc, offering confidence and control at high speeds.