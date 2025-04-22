Stock Market: Indian equity indices extends gain to 6th day

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices extended the winning streak to the sixth straight trading day on Tuesday backed by gains in FMCG and private banking shares. The BSE Sensex settled with a gain of 187 points at 79,596. The NSE Nifty 50 index settled with a gain of 0.2 per cent or 42 points at 24,167.

The BSE benchmark index – the Sensex – has now surged 7.8 per cent or 5,749 points in the last six straight trading sessions. The NSE benchmark, which, also celebrates its 29th anniversary on Tuesday, has now rallied 7.9 per cent or 1,768 points in the last six straight days.

Also Read: EPFO adds 16.1 lakh net members in February

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,522 against 1,439 stocks that declined, and 145 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,106. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 84, and those that hit a 52-week low was 28. A total of 362 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 143 in the lower circuit.

Among the Sensex 30 shares – FMCG major – ITC and Hindustan Unilever gained over 2 per cent each. Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Eternal (Zomato) and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the other prominent gainers. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank shed 5 per cent. Among others, Power Grid Corporation, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports and NTPC declined in the range of 1 – 2 per cent.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices – with both the BSE MidCap and SmallCap gaining up to 0.8 per cent on Tuesday. Among sectoral indices – the BSE Realty index jumped 2.4 per cent, the FMCG gained 1.9 per cent, and the Consumer Durables moved 1.4 per cent higher. On the flip side, the IT and Power indices were the notable losers.