Easy healthy tips to lower bad cholesterol

High levels of LDL (low-density lipoprotein), commonly known as “bad” cholesterol, can significantly increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, and managing cholesterol levels plays a key role in prevention. Here are eight tips to reduce LDL cholesterol levels effectively.

LDL cholesterol can build up in the walls of arteries, leading to narrowing and increased heart disease risk. The American Heart Association (AHA) and WHO both recommend a heart-healthy lifestyle as the first step in managing cholesterol. Below are 8 effective tips to lower bad cholesterol naturally.

1. Eat more soluble fibre

Soluble fibre binds cholesterol in the digestive system, helping remove it from the body. Include oats, barley, lentils, apples, pears, and beans in your diet. A daily intake of 5-10 grams of soluble fibre may reduce LDL significantly.

2. Choose healthy fats over saturated ones

Replace saturated fats like butter and red meat with unsaturated fats from olive oil, nuts, seeds, and avocados. Limit trans fats found in processed snacks and baked goods. These changes can help improve your cholesterol profile.

3. Increase physical activity

Exercise boosts HDL (good cholesterol) and helps lower LDL. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming weekly, as recommended by WHO.

4. Maintain a healthy body weight

Losing just 5-10% of your body weight can lower cholesterol levels. A combination of healthy eating and regular exercise works best to achieve and sustain this goal.

5. Add omega-3 rich foods

Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which lower triglycerides and benefit heart health. Plant-based sources include flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts.

6. Limit alcohol intake

Excessive alcohol can raise cholesterol and blood pressure. If you drink, do so in moderation, up to one drink per day for women and two for men, as per Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

7. Quit smoking

Smoking lowers HDL (good cholesterol) and damages blood vessels. Quitting can improve cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease almost immediately.

8. Go for regular health check-ups

Routine cholesterol screenings help track your progress and detect risks early. Discuss your cholesterol levels with your doctor, especially if you have a family history of heart disease or diabetes.