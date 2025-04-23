Kashmir Erupts in Protest Over Pahalgam Attack; Pakistan Flag Burnt

In what is considered the deadliest attack in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, at least 26 tourists were killed and many others injured in a terrorist assault in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The attack took place in the scenic Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist destination located about 7 km from Pahalgam. According to eyewitnesses, the terrorists were dressed in army fatigues and targeted victims based on their religious identity, reportedly asking people to recite Islamic verses before opening fire at point-blank range. Despite heightened security, the assailants managed to infiltrate the area and carry out the massacre.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage and protests across Kashmir. Locals, Hindu organizations, and political leaders organized demonstrations condemning the attack. Protesters, including shopkeepers and hoteliers, marched through Pahalgam chanting patriotic slogans like “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Pakistan Haaye Haaye,” while some participants also burned the Pakistani flag in anger. Candlelight vigils were held to honor the victims, and even PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti joined in the public outcry demanding justice for the deceased and accountability for the attack.

For the first time in 35 years, the Kashmir Valley observed a complete shutdown in solidarity with the victims’ families and to denounce the terror strike. Mosques issued loudspeaker announcements urging people to join the shutdown, and spontaneous street protests erupted across the region. In Pahalgam, all markets remained shut as the community mourned the tragic loss of life. Bashir Ahmad Kongposh, General Secretary of the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Association, stated the shutdown reflected the region’s unified stand against terrorism and a firm condemnation of the brutal attack.