PM Modi to visit Bihar on April 24; security tightened after Pahalgam attack

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, security arrangements have been significantly heightened in Bihar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on April 24. This marks his first trip to the poll-bound state after the attack that claimed the lives of innocent tourists. The Bihar police, under the guidance of DGP Vinay Kumar, have sounded a statewide alert, focusing particularly on sensitive locations such as tourist hubs, airports, and districts bordering Nepal.

The Prime Minister’s itinerary includes a public function in Patna to inaugurate development projects and launch new trains, followed by a rally in Jhanjharpur, Madhubani district, on the occasion of Panchayatiraj Diwas. Given Madhubani’s proximity to Nepal, where the border is porous, security forces including the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are on high alert. Intelligence agencies have been directed to monitor the movement of individuals crossing the Indo-Nepal border, amid concerns that terrorists might exploit the route for infiltration.

To counter potential threats, tourist destinations such as Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Vaishali, and Patna Sahib have been placed under tight security. Coordination between Indian and Nepali border forces has been strengthened to prevent any trans-border terror activity. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has issued a specific advisory to the Bihar government, limiting public engagements during his visit, and has reportedly cancelled the PM’s planned visit to Kanpur in light of recent developments.