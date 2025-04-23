Thousands gather at St. Peter’s Basilica to pay respects to Pope Francis

Thousands of mourners gathered at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City on April 23 to pay their last respects to Pope Francis, who died at age 88. His body was moved from the Vatican hotel where he resided and placed in the basilica, where it will lie in state until his funeral on Saturday. A procession of cardinals, bishops, and Swiss Guards accompanied the coffin, with mourners filing past to honor the late pontiff. Cardinal Kevin Farrell led the procession and service, reflecting the deep sorrow and reverence surrounding the occasion.

The Vatican opened the basilica to the public for extended hours to accommodate the grieving faithful, many of whom were moved by Francis’ final appearance on Easter Sunday just days before his death. Francis’ wishes for a simpler ceremony were honored, with his coffin placed on a low ramp rather than an elevated bier, and traditional rituals were toned down to reflect his humble pastoral style. Meanwhile, global leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are expected to attend the funeral.

With the papal seat now vacant, the Catholic Church has entered a transition phase. Cardinals under the age of 80 are preparing for the upcoming conclave, expected to begin after May 5, to elect Francis’ successor. The late pope, remembered for his compassion, advocacy for the poor, and efforts for peace, also faced criticism from conservative quarters for his progressive views. Nonetheless, his death has united people around the world in mourning and reflection, as preparations begin for a new chapter in the Church’s leadership.