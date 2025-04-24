Expert says India has multiple options after suspending Indus Water Treaty

India has suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan, citing Islamabad’s continued support for cross-border terrorism, particularly after the recent Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Former Indus Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena noted that while the treaty lacks a direct abrogation clause, international legal provisions under the Vienna Convention could justify termination due to fundamental changes in circumstances. He also highlighted that this suspension could mark the beginning of a broader re-evaluation or even a complete exit from the treaty, depending on future developments.

The treaty, which governs the use of six rivers in the Indus basin, divides them into eastern (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) and western (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) categories. India, as the upper riparian state, is now no longer bound by treaty-imposed design and operational restrictions, especially on projects in Jammu and Kashmir like the Kishanganga and Ratle dams. India could now proceed with reservoir flushing at any time, which can aid desilting efforts and potentially disrupt Pakistan’s sowing seasons. Additionally, the halt in obligatory consultations means India may disregard Pakistan’s past objections to hydropower projects, which had repeatedly stalled development.

The suspension could also impact flood management and bilateral cooperation. India might stop sharing crucial flood data, particularly during monsoon seasons, and suspend inspection visits by Pakistani officials that were mandatory under the treaty. Historically, the treaty had helped manage water-sharing disputes after Partition, but with India’s move, it gains new freedom to pursue water storage and flood control projects along the western rivers. This decision reflects a broader shift in India’s stance towards Pakistan in light of repeated terror incidents and diplomatic strains.