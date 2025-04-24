IAF holds ‘Exercise Aakraman’ with Rafale jets amid India-Pak tensions

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched ‘Exercise Aakraman’ across a vast central sector, with its elite Rafale fighter jets spearheading the drills. The Rafales, stationed in Ambala and Hashimara, are executing complex missions involving ground assaults and electronic warfare operations. Defence sources stated that aircraft have been mobilized from multiple bases, including those in eastern India, to simulate various combat scenarios. These operations are aimed at enhancing the IAF’s preparedness across different terrains such as plains and mountainous regions.

The exercise highlights the IAF’s evolving combat capabilities, particularly with advanced weapons systems like the Meteor air-to-air missiles and long-range precision munitions such as Rampage and Rocks. These assets provide a significant technological edge over regional adversaries. The timing of Exercise Aakraman is especially noteworthy, coming shortly after heightened tensions with Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, underscoring the strategic significance of the maneuvers.

Air Headquarters is closely overseeing the exercise, with top-tier IAF pilots participating under the guidance of highly experienced instructors. The IAF’s past role in the 2019 Balakot airstrikes following the Pulwama attack illustrates its offensive capabilities. Since then, the induction of Rafales and systems like the S-400 air defence missile system has considerably boosted India’s aerial dominance, especially against airborne surveillance threats. The current drills reinforce the IAF’s readiness and its strengthened deterrent posture in the region.