Ex-ISRO Chairman K Kasturirangan passes away

Dr. K. Kasturirangan, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), passed away in Bengaluru. He was a prominent figure in India’s space science community and played a key role in shaping the country’s space ambitions over several decades.

In July 2023, Dr. Kasturirangan experienced a heart attack while in Sri Lanka. He was immediately airlifted to Bengaluru for treatment, and after receiving medical care, he was discharged as his condition had stabilized. Despite showing signs of recovery, he passed away later in Bengaluru.

Dr. Kasturirangan had led India’s space programme with distinction for over nine years. He served as the chairman of ISRO, the head of the Space Commission, and Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Space until August 27, 2003. His leadership was instrumental in several major advancements in India’s space exploration efforts.