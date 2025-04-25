Raja Iqbal Singh Elected New Delhi Mayor

Raja Iqbal Singh of the BJP has been elected as the new Mayor of Delhi, securing a decisive win with 133 out of 142 votes in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Alongside him, BJP’s Jai Bhagwan was elected as Deputy Mayor. Congress candidates received only 8 votes, and one vote was declared invalid during the process.

Raja Iqbal Singh had previously held the position of Mayor in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and currently serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the MCD. His deputy, Jai Bhagwan Yadav, also holds a key opposition role as the Deputy Leader. Their election marks a strong show of BJP’s control over the MCD leadership.