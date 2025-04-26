Indian Railways cancels 163 train services on April 26-27: Details

Mumbai: The Western Railway is all set to cancel 163 train services on April 26-27. The decision has been taken due to the re-girdering work of Bridge No. 61 between Kandivali and Borivali stations. The national transporter will be undertaking a major block of 35 hours on the 5th line, the Carshed line and the Kandivali Traffic Yard line.

Around 73 suburban services will be cancelled on 26th April, while 90 suburban trains will face the same impact on 27th April. During the block period, the suburban services, including Mail/ Express trains, will be there to offer services on the 5th line. These will be running on Fast lines.

The train No. 19418, Borivali Express will be short terminated on 25th & 26th April, 2025 at Vasai Road. It will remain partially cancelled between Vasai Road and Borivali.

The Train No. 19425, Borivali – Nandurbar Express will begin from Bhayander. It will remain partially cancelled between Bhayander and Borivali.

The Train No. 19426, Nandurbar – Borivali Express, will be short-terminated at Vasai Road on 26th April. It will be partially cancelled between Vasai Road and Borivali.