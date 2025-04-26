Protests erupt outside Pakistan embassy in Nepal over Nepali youth’s death in Pahalgam attack

A protest erupted outside the Pakistan embassy in Kathmandu after the death of 27-year-old Nepali citizen Sudeep Neupane in the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Sudeep, from Kalikanagar in Butwal, was traveling with his family when terrorists opened fire on tourists at Baisaran Valley on April 22, killing 26 people, including him — the only foreign national. Witnesses said attackers asked tourists about their religion before shooting Sudeep after he identified himself as Hindu, without a chance to clarify his nationality.

The attack sparked widespread anger in Nepal, with demonstrators gathering outside the Pakistan embassy carrying placards, raising slogans, and demanding accountability for Pakistan-backed terror groups. Meanwhile, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar conveyed condolences to Nepal’s Ambassador Shankar Sharma and discussed strengthening India-Nepal ties. Ambassador Sharma also expressed solidarity with India and condemned the terror attack, affirming close cooperation between the two nations.

Sudeep’s body was transported across three Indian states and an international border before reaching his hometown, where it was received by family and mourners. His final rites were held at Triveni Ghat, with officials from both India and Nepal ensuring a dignified return. Sudeep’s uncle has appealed for Indian government support for the grieving family, while calls are growing louder in Nepal for international action against Pakistan-based terror networks responsible for such attacks.