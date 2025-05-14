MHA Enhances Jaishankar’s Security with Two Bulletproof Vehicles

In light of rising diplomatic and military tensions with Pakistan, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has upgraded the security cover for External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The review of his existing Z-category security, prompted by recent threat assessments, led to the addition of two bulletproof vehicles to his convoy. Security protocols around his Delhi residence have also been intensified to ensure enhanced protection.

Jaishankar, who was already receiving Z-category protection by CRPF commandos, now benefits from a more robust setup that includes 33 commandos for 24/7 security. The Z-category security is the second-highest tier in India, typically assigned to individuals facing credible threats. It includes personnel from the NSG, local police, and at least one bulletproof vehicle. The upgrade comes after intelligence agencies flagged potential risks following the military escalation with Pakistan.

The move follows India’s retaliatory strikes on terror camps in Pakistan under ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Previously, in October 2023, Jaishankar’s security had already been elevated from Y to Z category. This included enhanced static security at his residence, additional commando escort shifts, and round-the-clock personnel presence. The current upgrade signals heightened alert levels amid growing regional instability.