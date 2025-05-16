6 Terrorists Killed in 48 Hours in Ops Kelar & Nadir: Indian Forces

Indian security forces confirmed on Friday, May 16, that six terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir over the past 48 hours. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, VK Birdi, stated that two successful counter-terror operations—Operation Kelar in Shopian and another in Tral—led to the neutralisation of the terrorists. In a joint press briefing with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, Birdi reaffirmed their commitment to dismantling the region’s terror infrastructure.

In a related development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Srinagar on Thursday, accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. This was his first visit to the region after the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the cessation of hostilities agreement between India and Pakistan. As a sign of returning normalcy, the Directorate of School Education announced that schools in several border areas—including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch—would reopen on May 15, offering relief to students and families affected by recent tensions.

Following the deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, India launched Operation Sindoor, which included targeted strikes across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7, reportedly killing over 100 terrorists. Helicopter services from Katra to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, which were suspended due to escalating tensions, resumed on May 15. The Indian Army has since intensified its counter-terror operations in the region to prevent further attacks and restore peace.