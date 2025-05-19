Kerala Dalit Woman Alleges CM Office Ignored Police Brutality Complaint

A Dalit woman named Bindu has accused the Kerala Chief Minister’s office of showing complete indifference to her complaint about police brutality. Speaking to Asianet News, Bindu said she was falsely accused of theft and sought help from the Chief Minister’s office, but officials there, including political secretary P Sasi, refused to take her complaint seriously. She alleged that despite getting prior permission and arriving with her lawyer, her written complaint wasn’t even read—it was simply placed on a table, and she was advised to go to court. She described the response as humiliating, comparing it to being treated as if she were reporting a petty household theft.

Bindu was previously taken into custody by the Peroorkada police in Thiruvananthapuram on allegations of stealing a gold necklace from a home where she had worked for just three days. She insisted on her innocence, but the police allegedly threatened to frame her daughters and pressured her to confess. She also recounted degrading treatment while in custody—being held for 20 hours and being told to drink water from the restroom when she asked for it. She was eventually released only after the homeowner found the missing necklace the next morning and informed the police.

In response to the incident, the Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner has demanded an urgent report. The Assistant Commissioner has been asked to conduct an internal investigation into the matter. Initial assessments suggest serious lapses in how the police handled the case, particularly in holding Bindu for hours after her innocence had been proven.