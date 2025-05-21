SC orders SIT probe into Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad; interim bail granted

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the complaint against Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an associate professor and head of the Political Science department at Ashoka University in Haryana. The professor, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, had challenged his arrest after Haryana police took him into custody from Delhi. He was remanded to two days’ police custody following two separate cases filed against him over a social media post related to Operation Sindoor.

The court ordered the Haryana Director General of Police to form an SIT within 24 hours, consisting of three officers who are not from Haryana or Delhi. The bench, headed by Justices Surya Kant and NK Singh, also granted Mahmudabad interim bail on the condition that he cooperates with the investigation and refrains from making public statements about the case. The court further stated that if the investigation uncovers more incriminating evidence, the interim bail order can be reconsidered.

Kapil Sibal defended Mahmudabad, arguing that the post was not meant to offend but to salute women officers, emphasizing it was a patriotic message and did not incite communal tension. He also mentioned Mahmudabad’s wife was nine months pregnant. The state, however, claimed that some phrases in the post could be interpreted in multiple ways.

Regarding the content of the post, Mahmudabad had written about India entering a new phase where the distinction between military forces and terrorists in Pakistan is blurred. He explained that India’s response to terrorism would be a conventional military response, holding the Pakistani military accountable for hiding behind terrorists. He pointed out that Pakistan’s military has historically used militant non-state actors to destabilize the region and foment sectarian conflict. He praised the Indian armed forces for their restraint, avoiding attacks on civilian or military infrastructure.

Mahmudabad clarified that his statements were misunderstood. He said his aim was to criticize aggressive war rhetoric and highlight the suffering of civilians during conflicts, while supporting the Indian military’s measured actions and condemning Pakistan’s use of terrorism. The Haryana State Commission for Women chairperson, Renu Bhatia, criticized Mahmudabad for not appearing before the commission regarding his remarks, which she deemed disparaging toward women officers, particularly referencing Colonel Sophia Qureshi. Mahmudabad had also pointed out the contradiction of right-wing supporters praising the officer while ignoring issues like house demolitions and mob lynching in India.