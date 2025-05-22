Satyapal Malik Charged by CBI in ?2,200 Crore Kiru Dam Corruption Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik in connection with alleged corruption linked to the ?2,200 crore Kiru Hydroelectric Power Project in Kishtwar. The case centers on irregularities in awarding civil contracts, following Malik’s earlier public claim that he was offered a ?300 crore bribe to clear certain project-related files. This prompted the CBI to begin its investigation into the tendering process.

In February 2024, the CBI conducted raids across over 30 locations, including Malik’s residences in Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir, as well as the offices and homes of officials associated with Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Ltd (CVPPPL), the firm executing the project. The investigation revealed that although CVPPPL’s board had decided to re-tender the project through a reverse e-auction for transparency, this decision was bypassed, and the contract was directly awarded to Patel Engineering Ltd. Former CVPPPL officials and the engineering firm are also under scrutiny.

Satyapal Malik, who served as J\&K Governor from August 2018 to October 2019, has denied any involvement in wrongdoing. In response to the CBI action, he has accused the government of using investigative agencies to suppress dissent, citing his outspoken stance on various national issues. He is currently hospitalized due to a serious infection and undergoing kidney dialysis, according to a recent post on his X account.