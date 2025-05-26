Astrological predictions for May 26

New Delhi: Today is the Udaya Tithi Chaturdashi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Monday. Chaturdashi Tithi will remain till 12:12 pm today, after which Amavasya Tithi will start. Today is Amavasya of Shradh, etc. Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 8:24 am today, after that Krittika Nakshatra will start.
Aries
Today is going to bring new changes. Today will be a good day for property dealers. Today, your health will be fit.
Lucky Colour- Grey
Lucky Number- 5
Taurus
Today is going to bring happiness. The work done earlier will be completed today. You will get positive results from it.
Lucky Colour- Yellow
Lucky Number- 4
Gemini
Today is going to be a great day. Today is an auspicious day for businessmen. There are chances of monetary gains.
Lucky Colour- Purple
Lucky Number- 2
Cancer
Today is going to be a good day for you. Students of this zodiac sign are going to get good news related to competitive exams today.
Lucky Colour- Blue
Lucky Number- 2
Leo
Today will be a good day. Today, your planned work will be completed. People looking for a job will get a job offer from a good company today.
Lucky Colour- Green
Lucky Number- 6
Virgo
Today is going to be a favourable day. You will get answers to many complicated questions today, and the state of confusion will end. Misunderstandings going on between lovemates will be resolved today.
Also Read: Refreshing cocktail recipes
Lucky Colour- Black
Lucky Number- 6
Libra
Today, luck will support you completely. Today, your health is going to be excellent. Today is a good day for engineers of this zodiac.
Lucky Colour- Golden
Lucky Number- 8
Scorpio
Today will be a good day for you. Today is going to be a good day for children.
Lucky Colour- Yellow
Lucky Number- 6
Sagittarius
Today will be a favourable day. You need to be careful while transacting cash today. Today, you will make new plans to increase business.
Lucky colour- Blue
Lucky number- 1
Capricorn
Today has brought new gifts. Today is an auspicious day for increasing business.
Lucky Colour- Pink
Lucky Number- 4
Aquarius
Today, your mind will be engaged in spirituality. Today, your influence will increase in the office.
Lucky Colour- Blue
Lucky Number- 7
Pisces
Today will be a happy day for you. Today, your health will be better than before. Today, you will help someone in need.
Lucky colour- Green
Lucky number- 2
Post Your Comments