Astrological predictions for May 26

New Delhi: Today is the Udaya Tithi Chaturdashi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Monday. Chaturdashi Tithi will remain till 12:12 pm today, after which Amavasya Tithi will start. Today is Amavasya of Shradh, etc. Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 8:24 am today, after that Krittika Nakshatra will start.

Aries

Today is going to bring new changes. Today will be a good day for property dealers. Today, your health will be fit.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 5

Taurus

Today is going to bring happiness. The work done earlier will be completed today. You will get positive results from it.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 4

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day. Today is an auspicious day for businessmen. There are chances of monetary gains.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 2

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Students of this zodiac sign are going to get good news related to competitive exams today.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 2

Leo

Today will be a good day. Today, your planned work will be completed. People looking for a job will get a job offer from a good company today.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 6

Virgo

Today is going to be a favourable day. You will get answers to many complicated questions today, and the state of confusion will end. Misunderstandings going on between lovemates will be resolved today.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 6

Libra

Today, luck will support you completely. Today, your health is going to be excellent. Today is a good day for engineers of this zodiac.

Lucky Colour- Golden

Lucky Number- 8

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Today is going to be a good day for children.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 6

Sagittarius

Today will be a favourable day. You need to be careful while transacting cash today. Today, you will make new plans to increase business.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

Capricorn

Today has brought new gifts. Today is an auspicious day for increasing business.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 4

Aquarius

Today, your mind will be engaged in spirituality. Today, your influence will increase in the office.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 7

Pisces

Today will be a happy day for you. Today, your health will be better than before. Today, you will help someone in need.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2