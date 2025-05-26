Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower by Rs 40 to Rs 8950 in Kerala. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 71,600, down by Rs 320 per 8 gram. On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 96,390/10 gram. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 88,358/10 gram. Silver prices today are at Rs 98,200/kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold index was down by Rs 496 per 10 gram at Rs95,925/10 gram. Meanwhile, silver prices also slipped by Rs 102/kg to Rs97,952/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.5% at $3,339.13 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.8% to $3,337.40. Price of spot silver eased 0.3% to $33.36 an ounce, platinum edged 0.1% higher to $1,095.90 and palladium gained 0.8% to $1,000.83. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.15% to 922.46 tons on Friday from 923.89 tons on Thursday.