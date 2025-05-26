Computex 2025: MSI unveils new handheld gaming PCs

Mumbai: MSI unveiled its latest handheld gaming PC lineup— the Claw 8 and Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition — during the ongoing Computex 2025 expo in Taipei, Taiwan. Pricing and availability of both the MSI Claw 8 or the MSI Claw 8 AI+ Tempest Polar Edition handheld gaming PCs are yet to be announced by the company.

The MSI Claw 8 is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chipset along with up to 24GB of LPDDR5x-8000 dual channel RAM and PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with AMD Radeon Graphics GPU. The handheld gaming PC sports an 8-inch full HD+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) IPS screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent sRGB coverage, variable refresh rate (VRR), and 500 nits peak brightness. It is equipped with dual 2W speakers with DTS Audio Processing, as per the company.

Connectivity options on the MSI Claw 8 include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, two USB 4.0 Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort support, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The handheld gaming PC also gets a six-axis IMU vibration motor for enhanced haptics and a fingerprint reader which adds a layer of biometric security. The MSI Claw 8 has an 80Wh 6-cell Lithium-Polymer battery.

Meanwhile, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition carries the same internals as the standard edition apart from the storage. It is now offered with up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. Further, the company has also updated its design which has a white finish with a glittering UV coating.