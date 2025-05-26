Congress grills Centre on Pakistan policy, IMF vote, and anti-terror stance in key meet

In a recent high-level meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on cross-border terrorism, the Congress party raised several concerns regarding India’s foreign policy, particularly in relation to Pakistan. Congress questioned the re-emergence of India-Pakistan “hyphenation” in international diplomacy and criticized the government for failing to separate India’s global image from that of its neighbor. The party also demanded clarity on India’s decision to abstain from voting on a recent IMF loan to Pakistan, emphasizing the need for transparency and a clear articulation of national interests.

Congress further expressed alarm over growing China-Pakistan military cooperation and urged the government to outline a strategy to counter this alliance. The party also sought clarification on remarks by U.S. Senator Marco Rubio suggesting American involvement in India-Pakistan peace efforts. In response, government officials defended their counter-terrorism policy, highlighting cross-border military strikes and international support from most countries, except Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China. Officials denied allegations that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar tipped off Pakistan before the strikes, asserting that communication only occurred post-operation via official military channels.

Other key topics included the current status of the Indus Waters Treaty, which the government stated is in abeyance, and reiterated its firm stance that dialogue with Pakistan is not possible amid terrorism. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar concluded the meeting by urging national unity in foreign policy, especially as Indian delegations interact with global counterparts. The meeting underscored ongoing tensions between the ruling party and the Opposition over India’s Pakistan strategy and foreign policy approach.