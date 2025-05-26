Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 13,585 crore into Indian equities in May

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested RS 13,585 crore into the Indian equities market so far in May. This was a decrease from Rs c18,620 crore noted last week. FPIs also pulled out Rs 7,743 crore from the debt markets so far in May.

As per data released by the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), FPIs withdrew Rs 4,784.32 crore from Indian equity markets from May 19 to May 23. The highest selling was recorded on Wednesday, where shares worth over Rs 10,000 crore were sold in a day. Notably, good inflows were recorded on Monday and Tuesday.

According to NSDL data, the net investments by FPIs in Indian equities stood at Rs 4,223 crore in April. In March, FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 3,973 crore, while in January and February, equities worth Rs 78,027 crore and Rs 34,574 crore were sold respectively.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.