India, Maldives strengthen security ties; Maldivian FM condemns Pahalgam attack

India and the Maldives convened the second High-Level Core Group (HLCG) meeting on Monday to review and advance the implementation of the India-Maldives Vision Document on Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership. Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel led his country’s delegation, with discussions centered on strengthening cooperation in defence, political ties, development, economy, health, and cultural exchanges. Both sides emphasized the importance of deepening their strategic relationship through this joint framework.

During the visit, Minister Khaleel expressed strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, offering solidarity with the people and government of India. He reiterated the Maldives’ commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and thanked India for its timely emergency financial assistance, which he said had positively impacted the lives of Maldivian citizens. In a separate bilateral meeting, Khaleel and India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed areas of mutual interest and reaffirmed their nations’ commitment to a secure and prosperous Indian Ocean region.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the Maldives as a key maritime partner under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Vision MAHASAGAR. Both countries agreed to hold the third HLCG meeting in Malé at a mutually suitable time. The visit, which lasted three days, was described by Indian officials as further solidifying the countries’ comprehensive economic and maritime cooperation.