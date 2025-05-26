India performs first dual robot-assisted heart and breast cancer surgery

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, India successfully conducted its first dual robot-assisted surgery combining a heart bypass and breast cancer removal on a 72-year-old woman from Bangladesh. The rare and life-saving procedure, which lasted around 11 hours, was carried out at Fortis Escorts Hospital in New Delhi. A team of specialists led by Dr. Ritwick Raj Bhuyan and Dr. Archit Pandit performed a robot-assisted coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), immediately followed by a modified radical mastectomy, addressing both the patient’s critical heart and cancer conditions in a single surgical session.

The patient was admitted in a fragile state, suffering from heart failure due to severe blockages in three arteries and advanced Stage 3 breast cancer that had ulcerated and caused continuous bleeding. Given her weak heart condition, undergoing standalone cancer surgery posed a high risk, while delaying cancer treatment was equally dangerous. The doctors opted for a minimally invasive, robot-aided bypass surgery through small chest incisions, followed directly by the removal of the infected breast tissue and lymph nodes, without changing the surgical setup.

Medical experts involved in the case emphasized the complexity and urgency of performing two major surgeries back-to-back. The patient was discharged in stable condition 12 days after the procedure. The hospital highlighted the successful operation as a milestone in multidisciplinary healthcare in India, offering hope to critically ill patients across borders. This intervention not only showcased technical excellence but also the power of coordinated teamwork in delivering advanced, life-saving treatments.