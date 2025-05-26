Indian Railways introduces two new express trains: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced to introduce two new express, including a new service of the Vande Bharat Express. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off both trains during a program in Dahod today.

The first train, the Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express, will connect Sabarmati station to Veraval near the famous Somnath temple. It will operate six days a week, excluding Thursdays.

Train number 26901, the Sabarmati–Veraval Vande Bharat Express will depart from Sabarmati station at 5:25 AM and arrive at Veraval station at 12:25 PM, with scheduled halts at Chandlodia, Viramgam, Rajkot, and Junagadh. In the return direction, train number 26902 will depart Veraval at 2:40 PM and reach Sabarmati at 9:35 PM, following the same route.

Also Read: Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 13,585 crore into Indian equities in May

The second train is the Valsad-Dahod Express, which will run daily between Valsad and Dahod. It will have 17 coaches and cover a distance of 346 km.

Train number 19011 will depart from Valsad station at 5:15 AM daily and reach Dahod at 11:05 AM, passing through Bilimora, Navsari, Surat, Vadodara, and Godhra. On its return journey, the train will depart Dahod at 11:55 AM and arrive in Valsad at 8:05 PM.