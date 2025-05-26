IRCTC announces tour package to this country: Details

Kolkata: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced another tour package. IRCTC will operate a tour connecting India and Bhutan.

The ‘Bharat Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour’ will begin on June 28, 2025. The 14-day Bharat Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour will start from New Delhi and will cover Guwahati, Shillong, and Cherrapunji in the north-eastern part of India before proceeding to Hasimara Railway Station in West Bengal, from where the tourists will be taken to Phuentsholing, the border town to enter Bhutan. The travellers will be exploring Thimphu, Punakha, the erstwhile capital, and Paro in Bhutan.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train journey will commence from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station to Guwahati Railway Station.

In Bhutan, the travellers will explore Punakha Dzong, one of the largest Dzongs in Bhutan, Lamperi Royal Botanical Park, Tamchog Lhakhang iron bridge, Taktsang Lhakhang (also known as the Tiger’s Nest), and National Museum, among others.

The package has been priced at Rs 1,58,850/- per person in AC I Coupe, Rs 1,44,892/- per person in AC I Cabin, Rs 1,29,495/- per person in AC II, and Rs 1,18,965/- per person for AC III. The all-inclusive price in all categories will cover train journey in the respective class, night stay at 3-star category hotels, all meals (vegetarian only), all transfers and sightseeing in buses, travel insurance, and services of tour escort.