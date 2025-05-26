Jaishankar Denies Tip-Off to Pakistan, Says Info Given Only After Operation Sindoor

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar strongly denied allegations that India warned Pakistan ahead of its Operation Sindoor strikes, calling the claims dishonest and misleading. Speaking at a closed-door meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on External Affairs, Jaishankar clarified that there was no prior communication with Pakistan and that the Pakistani military was only informed after the operation concluded. He explained the official sequence of events: strikes were conducted against terror camps, followed by a public announcement through the Press Information Bureau, and only then did India’s DGMO inform his Pakistani counterpart.

The minister also dismissed claims that the U.S. had mediated a ceasefire, asserting that hostilities stopped only after Pakistan’s DGMO requested it. He rebutted suggestions made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that foreign pressure influenced India’s decisions, emphasizing that the operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians. Jaishankar also noted that the international community broadly supported India’s stance, with only Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China withholding their backing. He cited Germany’s vocal support as a sign that the world recognized India’s right to defend itself against terrorism.

Jaishankar further addressed the Indus Waters Treaty, saying it was currently in abeyance and discussions on its future were ongoing. He reiterated India’s policy that talks with Pakistan cannot occur alongside terrorism. Concluding the meeting, he appealed for national unity on foreign policy matters, stressing that political parties must present a united front both domestically and abroad. He highlighted that several multi-party delegations had already been sent to foreign capitals to counter Pakistan’s narrative and promote India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.