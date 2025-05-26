POCSO case against Brij Bhushan dropped; sexual harassment trial to continue

A Delhi court on Monday accepted the Delhi Police’s cancellation report in the POCSO case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and ex-MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Special Judge Gomati Manocha gave the nod after the complainant, a minor wrestler at the time of the alleged incident, appeared before the court and confirmed she had withdrawn her statement. Both she and her father expressed satisfaction with the investigation, and the court concluded there was no opposition to closing the case. The Delhi Police had filed the 500-page cancellation report in June 2023.

The POCSO case stemmed from a complaint filed by the minor wrestler, but after the retraction of her statement, the proceedings faced delays, with previous judge Chhavi Kapoor deferring the final order multiple times. The case was finally closed after the prosecution confirmed the complainant’s consent to the report. A notice had earlier been served to the complainant and her father for their views on the police’s closure request, which they did not contest.

In a related case, a separate trial will move forward against Brij Bhushan Singh and his aide Vinod Tomar at the Rouse Avenue Court. Charges under IPC sections 354, 354A, and 354D for sexual harassment have been framed, and the court has directed that prosecution witnesses’ statements be recorded. Singh and Tomar face trial for allegations made by other women wrestlers, with Tomar also charged under sections 109 and 506 for criminal intimidation. Singh has consistently denied all allegations against him.