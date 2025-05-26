Refreshing cocktail recipes

1. Lemon Ninja
Ingredients:
2 slices of grapefruit
1 slice of orange
2 basil leaves
15 ml lemon juice
15 ml simple syrup
20 ml orange juice
60 ml gin
Method:
Use a fancy, clear glass.
Add all ingredients to a shaker.
Shake well with ice cubes.
Strain and pour into the glass.
Garnish with a basil leaf and a slice of grapefruit.
2. Bittersweet Spritz
Ingredients (per serving):
30 ml Gin
30 ml Aperol
15 ml Elderflower syrup
15 ml Fresh lemon juice
60 ml Soda water (to top)
Ice
Method:
Fill a wine glass.
Add gin, Aperol, elderflower syrup, and lemon juice.
Stir gently to combine.
Top with soda water.
Give a gentle stir to integrate the soda.
Garnish with an orange wheel and a mix of frozen berries.
3. Pulp Fiction by
Ingredients (per serving):
40 ml Vodka
60 ml Fresh apple juice
20 ml Beetroot juice (cold-pressed)
15 ml Fresh lemon juice
10 ml Vanilla syrup
Ice
Method:
Add vodka, apple juice, beetroot juice, lemon juice, and vanilla syrup into a shaker.
Add ice and shake vigorously for about 10–15 seconds.
Fine strain into a chilled coupe or rocks glass with fresh ice (optional for rocks).
Garnish with a thin apple slice or orange twist.
4. Trufflesome
Ingredients (per serving):
40 ml Gin
15 ml Yuzu purée
20 ml Lemon juice
10 ml Sugar syrup
15 ml Aquafaba (or 1 egg white)
2–3 drops of Truffle oil (use sparingly)
Ice
Method:
Add all ingredients (including aquafaba and truffle oil) to a shaker without ice.
Dry shake vigorously for 15–20 seconds to emulsify the aquafaba.
Add ice and shake again for 10–15 seconds (wet shake).
Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass.
Garnish with a fine zest of lemon or a drop of truffle oil floated on the foam.
5. Salty Bae
Ingredients:
Skinos Mastiha – 60 ml
Fresh Lemon Juice – 15 ml
Dry White Wine – 15 ml
Olive Brine – 5 ml
Saline Solution – 4 drops
Soda Water – 60 ml
Method:
Build directly in a chilled highball glass over ice.
Stir gently to mix.
Garnish with cucumber slices and green olives
