Refreshing cocktail recipes

1. Lemon Ninja

Ingredients:

2 slices of grapefruit

1 slice of orange

2 basil leaves

15 ml lemon juice

15 ml simple syrup

20 ml orange juice

60 ml gin

Method:

Use a fancy, clear glass.

Add all ingredients to a shaker.

Shake well with ice cubes.

Strain and pour into the glass.

Garnish with a basil leaf and a slice of grapefruit.

2. Bittersweet Spritz

Ingredients (per serving):

30 ml Gin

30 ml Aperol

15 ml Elderflower syrup

15 ml Fresh lemon juice

60 ml Soda water (to top)

Ice

Method:

Fill a wine glass.

Add gin, Aperol, elderflower syrup, and lemon juice.

Stir gently to combine.

Top with soda water.

Give a gentle stir to integrate the soda.

Garnish with an orange wheel and a mix of frozen berries.

3. Pulp Fiction by

Ingredients (per serving):

40 ml Vodka

60 ml Fresh apple juice

20 ml Beetroot juice (cold-pressed)

15 ml Fresh lemon juice

10 ml Vanilla syrup

Ice

Method:

Add vodka, apple juice, beetroot juice, lemon juice, and vanilla syrup into a shaker.

Add ice and shake vigorously for about 10–15 seconds.

Fine strain into a chilled coupe or rocks glass with fresh ice (optional for rocks).

Garnish with a thin apple slice or orange twist.

4. Trufflesome

Ingredients (per serving):

40 ml Gin

15 ml Yuzu purée

20 ml Lemon juice

10 ml Sugar syrup

15 ml Aquafaba (or 1 egg white)

2–3 drops of Truffle oil (use sparingly)

Ice

Method:

Add all ingredients (including aquafaba and truffle oil) to a shaker without ice.

Dry shake vigorously for 15–20 seconds to emulsify the aquafaba.

Add ice and shake again for 10–15 seconds (wet shake).

Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Garnish with a fine zest of lemon or a drop of truffle oil floated on the foam.

5. Salty Bae

Ingredients:

Skinos Mastiha – 60 ml

Fresh Lemon Juice – 15 ml

Dry White Wine – 15 ml

Olive Brine – 5 ml

Saline Solution – 4 drops

Soda Water – 60 ml

Method:

Build directly in a chilled highball glass over ice.

Stir gently to mix.

Garnish with cucumber slices and green olives