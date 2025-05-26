Xiaomi launches latest electric vehicle: Details

Mumbai: Xiaomi YU7 was unveiled as the latest electric vehicle (EV) from the China-based company. Xiaomi has not announced the pricing of its YU7 EV, but sales will commence in China in July. It will be available in three variants, Standard, Pro, and Max. Buyers can choose from three exterior colour options of the electric SUV — Emerald Green, Titanium Silver, and Lava Orange. There are three interior colour options available too. These include Pine Gray in a light tone, Coral Orange, and Twilight Blue.

Building upon the Xiaomi SU7’s multi-duct architecture, the YU7’s design incorporates 10 through-flow air channels and 19 optimised vents for managing airflow. The company claims its electric SUV, featuring a unibody construction, achieves a drag coefficient of Cd 0.245 which translates into a 59km improvement in CLTC range over its pre-optimisation efficiency figures.

The EV measures 4,999 x 1,996 x 1,600mm in terms of dimensions, has a curb weight of 2,405kg and a 3,000mm wheelbase. Xiaomi YU7 is claimed to have successfully passed over 50 passive safety development tests and all crash standards under C-NCAP and C-IASI protocols.

Xiaomi says it has adopted a “Dual-Zone Surround Luxury Cabin” philosophy for the YU7’s interiors. The EV comes with 100 percent soft-touch surfaces throughout high-contact areas and seats upholstered in Nappa leather.

It has dual zero-gravity front seats for both driver and passenger with one-touch reclining and 10-point massage functions. The rear seats have adjustable 135-degree recliners. Xiaomi SU7’s cabin space is claimed to surpass those of competitors, with a 100 mm front headroom, 77 mm rear headroom, and 73 mm rear legroom.

With the Xiaomi YU7, the China-based company introduces two new features — Xiaomi HyperVision Panoramic Display and a remote control panel. The former employs a triple Mini LED screen array utilising the Panoramic Curved Projection Technology to project comprehensive information onto the lower windshield area. It displays dynamic turn-by-turn navigation in the viewing zone, whereas the Simulate Reality road mapping feature provides more information about real-time traffic conditions when driver assistance systems are engaged. It provides customisable instrument readouts, media controls, time zones, weather updates, and navigation. The HyperVision Panoramic Display is complemented by a remote control panel for quick access to the EV’s control, navigation, and entertainment functions, says Xiaomi.

The vehicle is equipped with a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which powers the cockpit and functions like boot up, app launch, and touch response. It is complemented by an Nvidia Drive AGX Thor in-vehicle computing platform for assisted driving, delivering 700 TOPS of computational power. As per Xiaomi, it also features Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture which brings support for on-device large models to improve the assisted driving experience. The entirety of the Xiaomi YU7 is equipped with LiDAR which, along with seven ultra-transparent anti-glare cameras and a 4D millimeter-wave radar.

Xiaomi YU7 offers a total of 1,970 litres storage capacity, including a 141 litre front trunk (ubiquitously known as a frunk) and 678 litres main cargo area that can expand to 1,758 litres with the rear seats folded.

The Xiaomi YU7’s dual-motor four-wheel drive version has a maximum horsepower of 690 PS, a peak power of 508 kW, a 0-100 acceleration time of 3.23 seconds, and a 253 kmph top speed. It is powered by Xiaomi HyperEngine V6s Plus electric motors. The company has also upgraded power modules and optimised topology optimization algorithms to improve RPM, torque, and power figures.

Xiaomi YU7’s entry-level Standard variant delivers an 835km range (CLTC) with its 96.3kWh battery pack. Meanwhile, the Pro (96.3kWh battery) and Max (101.7kWh battery) models deliver CLTC ranges of 760km and 770km. It is equipped with an 800V silicon carbide high-voltage platform with a peak voltage of 897V, helping the EV achieve a maximum charging rate of 5.2C. Courtesy of this, the Xiaomi YU7 can get charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 12 minutes, and deliver a 620km range after just 15 minutes of charging.