Xiaomi launches two new smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro was launched in China alongside the Xiaomi 15S Pro. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro price in China starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 512GB variant costs CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,300), while the top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is listed at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,800). It is offered in Black, Cherry Blossom Pink, Iced Americano, Nebula Purple, and White colour options. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch 1.5K (1,236×2,750 pixels) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 3,200 nits peak brightness, a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, as well as HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. The micro-curved OLED display has 1.6mm uniform, narrow bezels and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 skin out-of-the-box.

The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is equipped with a Leica-backed triple rear camera unit, which includes a 50-megapixel 1/1.55-inch Light Fusion 800 primary sensor with an f/1.63 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera unit is also equipped with a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 12-megapixel sensor paired with an ultrawide-angle lens. The handset has a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture and auto-focus support.

The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging. The smartphone supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, NavIC, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. It carries an IR sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset measures 157.05×73.2×7.45mm for the Black, Cherry Blossom Pink, Nebula Purple, and White options .