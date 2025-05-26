SC Collegium Recommends 3 HC Judges for Elevation to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, has recommended the elevation of three high court judges to the apex court: Karnataka High Court Chief Justice N V Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court Judge A S Chandurkar. These recommendations come in response to the recent vacancies created by the retirements of former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Abhay S Oka and Hrishikesh Roy.

With the Supreme Court’s sanctioned strength at 34, the current number of sitting judges stands at 31. The collegium considered the judges’ judicial experience and expertise before finalizing their names. The recommendations will now be reviewed by the Centre, which will carry out its own process of scrutiny before finalizing the appointments and sending them back for collegium approval if necessary.

This is the second set of appointments recommended since Chief Justice Gavai assumed office on May 14. His first collegium action was on May 15, when he recommended Justice Kempaiah Somashekar of the Karnataka High Court as the next Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.