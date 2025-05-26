Simple remedies to please Lord Saturn or Shani Dev

Mumbai: Astrologically, Lord Shani or planet Saturn holds a lot of importance. As per astrology, if the planet is weak in any horoscope, it has the power to influence a lot of aspects of individual’s life. The person sees slow progress in their life, faces challenges related to their health, and career, struggles with finances, and fails to form harmonious relationships.

Remedies to please Lord Shani:

Offer Food Prepared Using Urad Dal

Lord Shani loves food prepared using urad dal or black gram split lentils. Offer Lord Shani foods made using urad dal like imarti (jalebi-like sweet dessert), dahi bhalle (urad dal fritters soaked in curd).

Also Read: Know significance and benefits of ‘Gayatri Mantra’

Visit Kosi Kalan/Kokilavan Dham

One of the oldest temples of Lord Shani Dev is located at Kosi Kalan near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that Lord Krishna gave darshan to God Shani in this place. It is said that whoever visits this temple will have no troubles in their life.On visiting the temple, perform mustard oil ‘abhishekam’ on Lord Shani’s idol and do ‘parikrama’ of the temple.

Feed Crows

Crows represent Lord Shani. He is the carrier of Shani Dev. Feed crows as much as possible. This can be done daily or once a week.

Distribute Black Chickpeas

Black chickpeas are another food dear to Lord Shani. Often, Lord Shani devotees prepare black chickpeas on Saturdays, a day dedicated to the Lord.

Stand For Justice

Lord Shani is the God of justice and karma. He is the one responsible for giving one result basis their thoughts and deeds. Make sure you never do injustice to anyone and don’t bear it too. If you see someone doing injustice to others, raise your voice against them and this will work in your favour.