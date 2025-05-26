Stock Market: Indian equity benchmarks open higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — were trading higher on Monday, May 26, amid broad-based buying. The BSE Sensex index is trading at 82,175.59, up 454.5 points or 0.56 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 was hovering at 24,989, up 136 points or 0.55 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,301 against 1,576 stocks that declined, and 217 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,094. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 94, and those that hit a 52-week low was 30. A total of 266 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 225 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were M&M, Tata Motors, Nestle India, HCLTech and Bajaj Finserv. Top losers were, Eternal (Zomato), Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices gained 0.56 per cent and 0.38 per cent, respectively. All the sectoral indices were inching higher, led by the Nifty Auto index (up 1.19 per cent), the Nifty Metal index (0.62 per cent), the and Nifty IT index (0.94 per cent).