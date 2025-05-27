6 killed as truck runs over them

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a tragic incident, at least 6 people lost their lives as a truck ran over them. The victims were removing a crashed vehicle from the road in Beed district of Maharashtra.

As per police, a car driven by Deepak Atkare of Gevrai climbed over the divider on a stretch of National Highway-52 near Gadhi village. While some people were busy removing the car, a truck ran over them. Six of them died while one was injured.

The dead were identified as Balu Atkare, Bhagwat Paralkar, Sachin Nannavre, Manoj Karande, Krushna Jadhav, and Deepak Surayya — all residents of Georai in Beed. Efforts are underway to trace the driver of the truck.