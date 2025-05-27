Forex Market: Indian rupee opens lower against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian Rupee opened slightly lower on Tuesday. As per forex traders, sustained foreign fund inflow and subdued domestic equity market sentiment weighed upon the Indian currency. The receding crude oil prices supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 85.15 and declined further to 85.29 against the US dollar in initial deals, registering a loss of 19 paise over its previous close. The rupee closed 35 paise higher at 85.10 against the greenback on Monday, after gaining 50 paise in the preceding session on Friday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.03 per cent at 98.83. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased Indian equities worth Rs 135.98 crore on a net basis on Monday.