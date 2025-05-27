ISSF Junior World Cup: Tejaswani bags gold in women’s 25m pistol

Suhl: In shooting, India’s Tejaswani claimed the gold medal in the women’s 25m pistol event in the ISSF Junior World Cup 2025 in Suhl, Germany. Tejaswani aggregated 31 after firing five shots in the eight-women final.

Earlier Raiza Dhillon bagged a silver medal in the women’s skeet event. Adriyan Karmakar won a bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions (3P). Adriyan had won a silver in the 50m rifle prone event also.Kanak claimed gold in the women’s 10m air pistol event.

Also Read: India, Maldives strengthen security ties; Maldivian FM condemns Pahalgam attack

India ended the event with 11 medals that include three gold, four silver and four bronze . India has now topped four of the last five ISSF Junior competitions, including the previous combined World Cup in Suhl in 2023 and the combined Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru last year.