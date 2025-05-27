Maoist commander killed in encounter

Ranchi: Security forces in Jharkhand have killed a commander of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in the state’s Palamu district late on May 26. Another Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh, has also been injured in the encounter. Police recovered a number of weapons, including a self-loading rifle from the encounter site.

According to the police, the encounter occured between security forces and Maoists near Sitachuan area of Palamu district. The killed top Maoist commander was Tulsi Bhuniyan; while the injured bounty rebel is maoist Nitesh Yadav.

yesterday, another Maoist leader with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s Latehar district. The killed Maoist is identified as Manish Yadav. Another red rebel was arrested during the operation. The encounter between security forces and Maoists broke out in a forest in Dauna under the Mauhadand Police Station limits on Sunday night.

This comes after two maoists were killed in an anti-Naxal operation on May 24. On May 24, Pappu Lohra, the chief of the proscribed Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a Maoist splinter group, and his associate Prabhat Ganjhu, the sub-zonal commander of the organisation, were killed during the operation. Pappu Lohra was carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head. Ganjhu was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

Lohra was wanted in 98 cases, comprising murder, extortion, and arson, across several districts such as Lohardaga, Gumla, Chatra, Palamu, and Latehar. Ganjhu was wanted in 15 cases.