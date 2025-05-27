Nottwil World Para Athletics Grand Prix: India’s Mahendra Gurjar create new world record

Geneva: Indian para athlete Mahendra Gurjar has scripted history by creating a new world record in the men’s F42 javelin category with a throw of 61.17 meters at the Nottwil World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Switzerland.

The 27-year-old broke the previous record of 59.19 meters set by Brazil’s Roberto Floriani Edenilson in 2022. Gurjar’s record-breaking throw came on his third attempt, after throwing 56.11m first and 55.51m second attempt.

The F42 category is for athletes with moderate movement impairment in one leg.

This was Gurjar’s second gold at the event, having also won the long jump T42 event with a 5.59m leap on 23rd of this month. It was his debut in long jump, and he is now Asia’s top-ranked athlete in the category.

Sumit Antil, a double Paralympics gold medallist, also won gold in the F64 javelin event with a throw of 72.35m. F64 is for athletes with moderate leg impairments or limb loss.