Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty trade lower

Mumbai: After two consecutive sessions of gains, Indian equity benchmark indices declined sharply. The BSE Sensex index plunged 915 points or 1.11 per cent in the intraday trade to hit a low of 81,261 during the day. The NSE Nifty50 fell 264 points, or 1 per cent, to 24,737. The indices registered their worst fall since May 20 this year.

The broader market indices, however, outperformed the benchmarks. The Nifty MidCap was 0.37 per cent down while the Nifty SmallCap index was 0.03 per cent higher, respectively. Except for Nifty Realty, all sectors were trading lower on Tuesday, led by financial services and information technology (IT).

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,952 against 1,761 stocks that declined, and 167 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,880. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 62, and those that hit a 52-week low was 23. A total of 183 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 172 in the lower circuit.