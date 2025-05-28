Eid Al Adha 2025: Gulf country announces 4-day holiday

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced a four-day holiday for private and non-profit sectors on the occasion of Eid Al Adha 2025. The four day holiday will begin from Thursday, June 5, which will be the Arafah Day, one of the holiest days observed by Muslims. The holiday be until Sunday, June 8. Normal work will resume from Monday, June 9.

This announcement came after the moon was spotted in Saudi skies, marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah. The first day of Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on Friday, June 6.

Also Read: India’s PC market grows 8.1 percent in Q1 2025

Meanwhile, the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) unveiled its Eid Al Adha holiday earlier, with employees getting a six-day holiday from Thursday, June 5, until Tuesday, June 10. Trading will resume from Wednesday, June 11. This means that trading will pause for six days.