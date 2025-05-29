Dubai Duty Free Draw: Keralite wins $1 million for second time

Dubai: An Indian resident won $1 million for second time at Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw. Paul Jose Mavely, who hails from Kerala, won jackpot for the second time in less than nine years. A resident of Dubai for 38 years now, he shared the cost of the ticket with his 17 friends, who have been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since 1999.

Mavely first won $1 million in November 2016, in the Millennium Millionaire Series 228 with ticket number 0972, when he shared the ticket cost with his nine friends.

Mavely, aged 60 is a father of two and works as a site supervisor for a small contracting company. He is the 251st Indian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.