Easy ways to naturally lower cortisol levels

Cortisol, commonly known as the stress hormone, is produced by the adrenal glands. It helps your body deal with stressful situations. In addition to helping the body respond to stress, cortisol plays a vital role in various bodily functions, including regulating metabolism, controlling blood sugar levels and reducing inflammation.

Cortisol levels fluctuate throughout the day, typically peaking in the morning and gradually declining by night. While the short-term release of cortisol is beneficial to your health, elevated levels can lead to various health issues, including weight gain, anxiety, insomnia, lack of energy, difficulty concentrating and a weakened immune system.

Ways to naturally lower cortisol levels

1. Stay physically active

Regular physical activity promotes your overall well-being. It is one of the most effective ways to reduce cortisol levels. Physical exercise stimulates the production of endorphins, which improve mood and reduce stress. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exerc

2. Prioritise sleep

Chronic sleep issues such as obstructive sleep apnea or insomnia are associated with higher cortisol. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep every night. Establish a consistent sleep schedule and a comfortable sleep environment for better sleep quality and quantity. Reducing screen time before bedtime and restricting caffeine consumption post-afternoon can also help enhance sleep.

3. Eat well

A healthy, well-balanced diet can help relieve symptoms of stress and allow you to manage your cortisol levels effectively. A diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats provides the necessary nutrients to support overall health. Adequate hydration is also crucial. You should also limit the consumption of caffeine and sugar.

Incorporate cortisol-lowering foods like dark chocolate, berries, and fatty fish rich in omega-3s into your diet. Research has shown a strong relationship between a healthy gut microbiome and improved mental health. Therefore, consuming foods that support a healthy gut may help reduce stress and improve overall health.

4. Try breathing exercises

Practices such as mindfulness, meditation, and deep breathing exercises can significantly reduce stress and lower cortisol levels. Meditation, yoga and tai chi are some helpful practices. These practices help shift focus away from stressors and promote a sense of calm.

5. Laugh and have fun

Engaging in activities that make you laugh and bring joy promotes the release of endorphins and suppresses stress hormones such as cortisol. These activities will put you in a better mood, lower blood pressure and strengthen your immune system.