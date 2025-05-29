Know Best and Worst Foods For Your Heart

Good heart health requires special attention to diet. Let’s get to know the foods to be included in the diet and the foods to avoid to protect the heart.

Almonds: Eating almonds daily is very beneficial for the heart. They can lower bad cholesterol and thereby protect heart health. Including almonds in the diet can help prevent dyslipidemia, a major cause of cardiovascular disease among Indians. Studies show that almonds can also reduce the risk of irregular heartbeat and heart flutter. Rich in protein and dietary fiber, almonds can help control blood sugar levels, some studies suggest.

Cabbage: Cabbage is one of the most nutritious vegetables. Along with vitamins A, B2 and C, cabbage also contains calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, sodium, potassium and sulphur. They control cholesterol and thereby protect the health of the heart.

Broccoli: Broccoli contains minerals such as magnesium and potassium, omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, which are essential for heart health. So including these in the diet is good for heart h

Apple: Apple is a fruit that has many health benefits. Apples are rich in vitamins A, E, B1, B2, and K that protect the heart. It also contains other minerals. So eating apples is good for heart health.

Strawberries: Heart-shaped strawberries can also protect the heart. It is good to include strawberries in your diet, which are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and other minerals to help you get rid of cholesterol.

Tomatoes: The vitamin K present in them purifies the blood and protects the heart. So it is good to include tomatoes in your diet regularly.

Foods to be avoided:

Red meat in general is not very good for health. Avoid processed forms of red meat such as bacon, sausage and hot dogs as much as possible. Red meat is not only good for the heart but also for the overall health of the body.

Avoid packaged foods as well. Such bakery sweets are generally not good for health. It also increases body weight. These can be high in sugar, salt and fat. So these can cause blood sugar to rise. It can lead to heart disease.

Soda contains phosphoric acid. It inhibits the body’s ability to absorb calcium. Inadequate calcium can lead to weakened bones, osteoporosis, and tooth decay. It can also lead to obesity, bloating and heart problems.