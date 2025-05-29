NF Railway Launches Girder on World’s Tallest Pier Bridge in Manipur

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has completed the girder launching on the iconic Bridge No. 164, commonly known as the Noney Bridge in Manipur, marking a significant milestone in Indian railway engineering. This bridge, a part of the 111-km Jiribam-Imphal railway line, is distinguished as the world’s tallest railway pier bridge, with piers P3 and P4 rising to a height of 141 metres. The final span was recently installed, completing the structure’s eight-span configuration, designed to withstand the region’s difficult terrain and environmental challenges.

According to NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the bridge comprises steel spans in a configuration of 1×71.5m + 5x106m + 1×71.5m + 1x30m, offering structural stability and adaptability. He highlighted the achievement as a testament to the dedication and expertise of the engineering teams, who overcame the challenges of deep valleys and hilly terrain through meticulous planning and innovative construction techniques. The successful launch of the superstructure reinforces the strategic importance of this bridge in boosting regional transport connectivity.

The Noney Bridge is a key component of the Jiribam-Imphal railway project, a crucial development for improving connectivity in the Northeast. The 55.36 km Jiribam-Khongsang section is already operational for goods transport since September 2022, while the Khongsang-Noney (18.25 km) and Noney-Imphal (37.02 km) stretches are in progress. Once completed, the railway line is expected to significantly enhance Manipur’s accessibility, stimulate economic activity, and support the region’s broader development goals.