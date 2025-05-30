Five killed, several injured in firecracker factory blast

Amritsar: At least five people died and more than 20 were injured after a blast occurred at a firecracker factory in Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab. The incident occurred in the two-storey factory unit located on the Singhawali-Kotli road in Sri Muktsar

As per reports, the two-storey building collapsed following the explosion. Several labourers are trapped on the site. A rescue operation is underway. The cause behind the blast was under investigation.

A team of the local police and the administration arrived at the spot soon after receiving information about the blast. Those injured were shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda.

