Check out the latest pictures of Geetha Govindam actress

Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame with her role in Kannada film Kirrak Party has worked with Vijay Deverekonda on the Telugu film Geetha Govindam.

Rashmika is now one of the most sought-after actress in South Indian cinema with filmmakers approaching her for the lead roles in their films.

She got engaged to her co-star Rakshit Shetty in a lavish ceremony in Rashmika’s hometown Virajpet, Karnataka.



