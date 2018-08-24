Porn star Danny D and Mahika Sharma to get 95 lakh per week at Bigg Boss 12?

Bigg Boss 12, hosted by Salman Khan will go on-air on September 16. The speculated list of contestants expected to enter the controversial house has been surfacing for a while now. The latest names include Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, newlyweds Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, Param Singh, Scarlett M Rose, Ssumier S Pasricha (Pummy Aunty), Mahika Sharma, Danny D, Dipika Kakar and husband Shoaib Ibrahim.
Although no names have been officially confirmed yet. According to Pinkvilla.com, Danny D and Mahika will be given a whopping Rs 95 lakh per week.
Danny D is an American pornstar who owes a production house which makes adult movies. Coming to Mahika, she was into headlines after she opened up about her eve-teasing experience.
Recently, she took the Internet by storm by posting her topless pictures on Instagram.
Early in the morning.. When you realize its @dannydxxx Birthday and you find yourself all crazy and wet.. You can’t miss to capture the moment.. And its be like this.. Happy birthday love. More happiness and success in your life Lets not forget his birthday and celebrate watching his videos.. Turn on the internet.. #danny #birthday #boy #photography #myhero #morningmotivation #morning #saturday #satisfyingvideos #fitness #love #bollywood
Interestingly, she posted the picture to wish Danny D on his birthday. Reports also suggest that both will share the screen space in Danny’s latest project titled Modern Culture.
