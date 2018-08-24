celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Porn star Danny D and Mahika Sharma to get 95 lakh per week at Bigg Boss 12?

Big Boss 12: Danny D and Mahika will be given a whopping Rs 95 lakh per week

Aug 24, 2018, 06:25 pm IST
Bigg Boss 12, hosted by Salman Khan will go on-air on September 16. The speculated list of contestants expected to enter the controversial house has been surfacing for a while now. The latest names include Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, newlyweds Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, Param Singh, Scarlett M Rose, Ssumier S Pasricha (Pummy Aunty), Mahika Sharma, Danny D, Dipika Kakar and husband Shoaib Ibrahim.

Although no names have been officially confirmed yet. According to Pinkvilla.com, Danny D and Mahika will be given a whopping Rs 95 lakh per week.

Danny D is an American pornstar who owes a production house which makes adult movies. Coming to Mahika, she was into headlines after she opened up about her eve-teasing experience.

Recently, she took the Internet by storm by posting her topless pictures on Instagram.

Interestingly, she posted the picture to wish Danny D on his birthday. Reports also suggest that both will share the screen space in Danny’s latest project titled Modern Culture.

